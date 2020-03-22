comScore

Sen. Sinema Criticizes Rand Paul for Reportedly Using Senate Gym, Pool While Waiting for Coronavirus Results: ‘Irresponsible’

By Josh FeldmanMar 22nd, 2020, 5:06 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Rand Paul (R- KY) has tested positive for coronavirus and he is currenly in quarantine. Other senators are concerned about what steps they may have to take now as a result.

Paul apparently used the Senate gym and pool this morning prior to learning his test results, something his Twitter account emphasized:

However, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ) took to Twitter to scold Paul for being “irresponsible” in his actions while waiting for his test results.

“”You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus,” Sinema tweeted.

Paul is the first senator who has tested positive for coronavirus. Last week several House members announced they tested positive.

