‘Shame on Them!’ Nancy Pelosi Blasts Trump CDC, Vows to Investigate New Guidelines Calling for Less Testing

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore into President Donald Trump and his Centers for Disease Control over new guidelines calling for less testing, and vowed to investigate whether there was political pressure to make the change.

Pelosi participated in a DNC virtual press conference with Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and TJ Ducklo, national press secretary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

I asked Speaker Pelosi whether she would investigate the new CDC guidelines, which call for only patients with symptoms to be tested, and which CNN is reporting was the result of political pressure “from the top.”

“The CDC guidelines that they had put forth are scary and dangerous,” Pelosi said. “It really is very sad and just reinforces the lack of attention and understanding that we have to have in order to crush this virus. Scientists tell us, and they have told us over and over again over the past months that we must be testing more. That we should be testing 3 million people a day. The administration has resisted that.

“The President said testing is what, overrated,” Pelosi continued, then joked “I think he was talking about himself, every time he says something like that it’s like a rejection of himself. Overrated.”

Pelosi went on to say “So now they are having the CDC, shame on them, as I say shame on commissioner of the FDA the other day for his misrepresentations, this all is being politicized, and yes we will be investigating.”

She added that the Energy and Commerce committee “is already looking into this, and our Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, under Mr. Clyburn’s leadership, will be looking into it.”

I also asked about potential Hatch Act violations during the RNC, whic Pelosi decried, but said that “the American people really, they know these people are unethical and illegal and doing things outside the law, what they want to know is what we’re going to be doing for them. And we’d rather have our focus be very much on how we’re going to protect their health care, how we’re going to create good paying jobs, how we’re going to take our country in a forward direction.”

Returning to the new CDC guidelines, Speaker Pelosi said that “this has to be resisted. Because this is just, again ignoring science and letting the virus have its way with our people. It really must must be addressed.”

Watch above via the DNC.

