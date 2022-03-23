SHOCK POLL: Trump Scores Stunning 59 Percent Approval — 12 Pts. Higher Than Biden

Former President Donald Trump scored a shockingly high 59 percent approval in one recent poll, much higher than in most other polls — and 12 points higher than President Joe Biden in that same poll.

On Tuesday, subscribers to the mailing list for Trump’s “Save America” PAC received one of the statements Trump has been sending in lieu of tweeting or using his own social media network. This one carried the subject line “ICYMI: President Trump’s Favorable Rating” and featured a screenshot of a tweet that showed a stunning result:

That poll did, indeed, link to an Emerson College poll that not only showed Trump with that favorability rating, but a 12-point advantage over Biden’s favorability:

Former President Trump has a nearly 12-point favorability advantage over Biden: 59% of voters say they are somewhat or very favorable of Trump, compared with 47% who are somewhat or very favorable of Biden. In a hypothetical 2024 election against former President Trump, Biden trails 45% to 42%. Kimball continued, “Notable demographic differences include region and education. Trump leads Biden among both suburban voters, 47% to 38%, and rural voters, 59% to 35%, while Biden holds 54% to 30% support among urban and city voters. Regarding education, Trump leads among those without a college degree, 51% to 33%, while Biden leads among those with a college degree or more 52% to 37%.”

That result is a severe outlier from every other poll that 538 tracked this month, in which Trump’s favorability ranges from 39 percent to 45 percent, and his next-lowest unfavorable rating is 52 percent. Trump’s rating is 45.5% favorable to 51.1% unfavorable in 538’s average. But Emerson enjoys an A- pollster rating from 538.

President Biden’s approval experienced a surge following his State of the Union address, and perhaps buoyed by public sentiment about the war in Ukraine, but remains in the low forties in the major polling averages. In general election polls, he’s locked in a seesaw battle in which he holds either single-digit leads over Trump, or trails within the margin of error, with a large chunk of undecided voters.

