Sidney Powell Sues Verizon in Effort to Prevent Jan. 6 Committee From Seeing Her Phone Records

Sidney Powell is reportedly suing Verizon to protect her phone records from being viewed by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The lawsuit filed in Dallas, Texas, states, “Ms. Powell had no involvement in the events of January 6, yet the DOJ is seeking records that contain attorney-client privileges held by numerous clients,” reported The Daily Beast.

Powell, an election attorney for former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed by the committee last month, along with three other Trump allies.

The committee wishes to speak to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Boris Epshteyn and former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.

Committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) accused the quartet of attempting to overturn the election in a statement.

Thompson said, “The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes.”

Powell made headlines following the election after she vowed to prove it was fixed through an elaborate conspiracy.

She never followed through on the promise, and has since been involved in litigation against voting machine makers Smartmatic and Dominion.

She accused both companies of using complicated algorithms to rig the election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Powell also made other allegations that defied logic and inferred that the election might have been interfered with by foreign actors and the CIA.

