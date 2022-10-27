SNL Alum Chris Redd Sucker-Punched By Stranger Outside Comedy Cellar in New York City

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was attacked Wednesday night outside of a New York City comedy club minutes before taking the stage to perform.

According to the New York Post, Redd was arriving outside the Comedy Cellar for a scheduled performance when he was punched in the face by an unknown assailant.

TMZ said Redd was arriving at 9:40pm when a man dressed as a security guard charged the comedian as he was getting out of his car, hit him on the head and fled.

Witnesses rushed to Redd’s side as his nose began to bleed and the star was later transported to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police are currently unaware of any motive behind the attack. Local news station ABC 7 reported that the suspect was “said to be wearing a blue ‘security’ jacket, black pants, black grey and white sneakers and a bucket hat.”

Redd announced back in September that he would not return as a cast member for Saturday Night Live‘s 48th season, after five seasons on the show.

The star is also about to debut a comedy special with HBO Max, Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, which will premiere November 3rd.

