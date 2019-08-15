The whereabouts of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell have been discovered — at an In-N-Out Burger in University City, Los Angeles, according to the New York Post.

Maxwell was spotted sitting alone at an outside table, reading a book with her meal. An In-N-Out regular spotted the alleged criminal of the hour whose whereabouts have left much to speculation.

A source told the Post the diner who took the photo went up to Maxwell and asked, “Are you who I think you are?” “Yes I am,” she replied. “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!” Maxwell replied after the diner snapped a photo.

What was Maxwell reading? “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives” the source said.

“She was perfectly friendly, very lovely,” the source added.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Maxwell had been hiding out in Massachusetts at the home of her boyfriend Scott Borgerson.

Maxwell reportedly recruited underage girls and facilitated their abuse by Epstein, and yesterday she was formally charged by alleged victim Jennifer Araoz.

[Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]

