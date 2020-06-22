A State Department spokesperson muted the question of a reporter who began to bring up former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton’s critiques of the administration during a briefing call about the principle of supporting press freedom.

Per a report by Politico, State Department Morgan Ortagus quickly shut down a question from Reuters reporter David Brunnstrom about the blowback from U.S. allies about Bolton’s shocking revelations, saying: “That’s not what this call is about.” When Brunnstrom refused to stop his question, Ortagus commanded the call administrator silence him: “AT&T, we can mute that line.”

Instead, Ortagus wanted the call to focus on why the administration was extolling press freedom by designating four Chinese media sites as foreign agents.

The Trump State Department has developed a reputation as having a highly adversarial approach to the press under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has insulted, blacklisted, and attacked reporters who ask him questions that he deems inappropriate or excessively critical.

