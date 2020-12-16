Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in quarantine after being exposed to someone infected by Covid-19, the State Department said Wednesday, although the Secretary tested negative.

“Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID,” a department spokesman said in a statement. “For reasons of privacy we can’t identify that individual.”

The statement added that Pompeo had tested negative for the virus, but was “being closely monitored by the department’s medical team.”

The development comes just a day after Pompeo cancelled his appearance at a Christmas event organized for diplomats the State Department. Less than 10 percent of 900 invitees reportedly showed up for the party after it was criticized as a potential “super spreader” event.

It isn’t clear when Pompeo learned of his exposure. The State Department has not responded to inquiries about Pompeo cancelling his appearance at Tuesday’s event.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]