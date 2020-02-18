Trump Rails Against ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg for ‘Illegally Buying’ Democratic Nomination: ‘Not for Sale!’

There’s been a lot of criticism that Michael Bloomberg is attempting to “buy” the Democratic party nomination, and President Donald Trump joined in that criticism today.

“What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution,” POTUS tweeted today on Bloomberg “spreading” money all over the place.

“Mini is illegally buying the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie again. Mini Mike, Major Party Nominations are not for sale!”

Trump also mocked his height again, tweeting about the upcoming debate and saying, “Remember, no standing on boxes!”

The last time Trump went on the attack like this, Team Bloomberg responded in a statement insulting “his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

