‘Such Symbols Are Abhorrent:’ Hyatt Fires Back At Criticism After CPAC Stage Compared to Nazi Symbol

On Sunday night, the Hyatt Hotel franchise responded to the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) “Odal rune” Nazi stage symbol controversy, which took place at their Hyatt Regency property in Orlando, Florida, by condemning the Nazi symbol as “abhorrent.”

With liberals on Twitter calling for the hotel to be boycotted and pressure mounting for the hotel chain to speak publically, the company released a statement Sunday night declaring that they take the allegations “very seriously.”

“We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company,” Hyatt told Reuters on Sunday night.

Hyatt further told Reuters that they didn’t play any role in the design of the stage.

“Hyatt said all aspects of conference logistics, including the stage design, were managed by the American Conservative Union, which organized the conference,” Reuters further noted.

The public comment from Hyatt follows CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp strongly denying the accusations that the stage evoked Nazi symbolism on Saturday night, calling the claims “outrageous and slanderous.”

