Matt Schlapp Denies Accusations That CPAC Stage Was Designed to Evoke Nazi Symbolism

The Conservative Political Action Conference chairman Matt Schlapp strongly denied that CPAC’s stage in Orlando, Florida this year was designed to evoke any Nazi symbolism after many viral posts on Twitter accused the organization of modeling their stage after an “Odal rune” Nazi symbol.

“Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long-standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage,” Schlapp tweeted on Saturday night.

Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021

A fact check conducted by Snopes rated the claim “unproven,” as the outlet was “unable to verify at the time of this writing whether the allusion to the Nazi symbol was made intentionally or consciously by any CPAC organizers.”

As Mediaite’s sister site The Mary Sue reported, the “Odal rune dates back to ancient Germanic languages and symbolizes heritage, inheritance, or inherited estate.”

Less known than the swastika, the Odal rune dates back to ancient Germanic languages and symbolizes heritage, inheritance, or inherited estate. As the emblem of ethnic Germans (Volksdeutsche), the Odal rune appeared on the flag of the 7th SS Volunteer Mountain Division Prinz Eugen operating during World War II. The Odal rune was also prominently featured as a badge on SS uniforms, and has been co-opted by neo-Nazi groups, including the National Socialist Movement (NSM), across the globe.

A plethora of fiery tweets about the stage design have gone viral, since the start of the conference on Thursday afternoon:

Dear @Hyatt Are you okay with Nazi symbols being used on your properties? Because if you fail to speak out & do something about this immediately, I’ll be sure to no longer patronize any of your properties ever again. #CPAC2021 #CPACstage #CPACNazi pic.twitter.com/beFauYAMwO — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) February 27, 2021

The #CPAC stage is designed to be a rune used by the Nazis. Curious if @Hyatt is okay with Nazi symbols being used on their properties like this? pic.twitter.com/D0332vKKoN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 27, 2021

The stage at CPAC is literally a Nazi symbol, and I can’t say I’m even surprised anymore. pic.twitter.com/v4hLCPQ3D7 — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 26, 2021

Is anyone really shocked that the #CPAC stage is in a shape of a Nazi SS symbol pic.twitter.com/WpJjIPD7xR — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) February 26, 2021

A short thread on #CPAC2021‘s unusual stage, which is clearly in the shape of a well known Nazi symbol. It is also a symbol in use today by American extremists. Matt Schlapp and the CPAC leadership need to explain how this could have happened. https://t.co/TW9r8JXY9q — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]