Hyatt Hotel Faces Brutal Calls From Liberals To Boycott Their Franchise After Hosting CPAC: ‘Would Rather Sleep On The Street’

The hotel franchise Hyatt is under fire from liberals on Twitter over hosting the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend at their Hyatt Regency property in Orlando, Florida.

For many who are calling for Hyatt to be boycotted or pledging to no longer book accommodations at their properties, the problem lies in the hotel allowing CPAC’s 2021 stage to remain present resembling an “Odal rune” Nazi symbol, but also due to the hotel even granting the Trump supporters to gather at the hotel.

Even with CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp strongly denying that the stage had any Nazi symbolism on Saturday night, calls for boycotts continued, as many argued the damage had already been done.

Hyatt appeared unfazed by the criticism.

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” a Hyatt spokesperson told Fox Business on Saturday. “We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours.”

Over the course of the weekend, Hyatt trended highly on Twitter, mostly due to the complaints. As the conference concluded on Sunday, calls to boycott continued to ring out. The liberal political action group Meidas Touch also put out a video blasting the hotel chain with the hashtag “#ByeHyatt.”

Such a stupid and short-sighted business decision by @Hyatt. I’ve stayed at that hotel chain countless times over the years. Never again.#ByeHyatt https://t.co/kSsn6eZ1bj — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 28, 2021

If I had the choice to stay on the street or at a @Hyatt I would rather sleep on the street. I hope you will share this position. They knew exactly what they let in. Hyatt calls hate symbols ‘abhorrent’ after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis https://t.co/iysNn7Oiz9 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 1, 2021

Hope you’re proud of yourself @Hyatt … you’re facility is being used as a training ground for domestic terrorists who are using your ballroom to espouse anti-democratic rhetoric. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 28, 2021

I can Nazi a time where I’d ever stay at a Hyeil—I mean Hyatt 🤨#ByeHyatt https://t.co/seOK4Qgj9a — Give Tara Dublin Josh Hawley’s Book Deal (@taradublinrocks) February 28, 2021

And here we have @HYATT saying — its not us its them (every conference I’ve been involved – included a review of how the space was to be used – this didn’t happen?) Hyatt – hence forth you’ll be associate with these symbols of hate, because you did N O T H I N G #EndH8 pic.twitter.com/AYpUYi78ps — Christopher Burgess (@burgessct) February 28, 2021

.@MarkHoplamazian @hyatt a Nazi symbol in your banquet hall. You have made your position clear. Nazis symbols are good tor business. I will never again enter one of your hotels.

Signed,

a Jew. https://t.co/NmBT0oT8f5 — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) February 28, 2021

Dear @Hyatt Are you okay with Nazi symbols being used on your properties? Because if you fail to speak out & do something about this immediately, I’ll be sure to no longer patronize any of your properties ever again. #CPAC2021 #CPACstage #CPACNazi pic.twitter.com/beFauYAMwO — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) February 27, 2021

Notably, CPAC organizers did not allow white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes into the conference, but they did allow fellow “groyper” Jaden McNeil into the gathering before he was eventually booted on Friday afternoon.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes attempted to get into CPAC this afternoon, but a CPAC organizer wasn’t pleased. pic.twitter.com/Phj1Fxe3UN — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 28, 2021

UPDATE 11:05 p.m.: On Sunday night, the Hyatt Hotel franchise responded to the Nazi stage symbol controversy, by condemning the Nazi symbol as “abhorrent.”

