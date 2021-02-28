comScore Hyatt Hotel Faces Calls To Boycott After Hosting CPAC
Hyatt Hotel Faces Brutal Calls From Liberals To Boycott Their Franchise After Hosting CPAC: ‘Would Rather Sleep On The Street’

By Zachary PetrizzoFeb 28th, 2021, 9:07 pm

The hotel franchise Hyatt is under fire from liberals on Twitter over hosting the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend at their Hyatt Regency property in Orlando, Florida.

For many who are calling for Hyatt to be boycotted or pledging to no longer book accommodations at their properties, the problem lies in the hotel allowing CPAC’s 2021 stage to remain present resembling an “Odal rune” Nazi symbol, but also due to the hotel even granting the Trump supporters to gather at the hotel.

2021 CPAC Stage

Even with CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp strongly denying that the stage had any Nazi symbolism on Saturday night, calls for boycotts continued, as many argued the damage had already been done.

Hyatt appeared unfazed by the criticism.

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” a Hyatt spokesperson told Fox Business on Saturday. “We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours.”

Over the course of the weekend, Hyatt trended highly on Twitter, mostly due to the complaints. As the conference concluded on Sunday, calls to boycott continued to ring out. The liberal political action group Meidas Touch also put out a video blasting the hotel chain with the hashtag “#ByeHyatt.”

Notably, CPAC organizers did not allow white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes into the conference, but they did allow fellow “groyper” Jaden McNeil into the gathering before he was eventually booted on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE 11:05 p.m.: On Sunday night, the Hyatt Hotel franchise responded to the Nazi stage symbol controversy, by condemning the Nazi symbol as “abhorrent.”

