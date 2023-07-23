NEW POLL: Trump Voters Say Racism Against Whites Is Bigger Problem Than Anti-Black Racism — By A Lot

A new poll shows only Trump voters and Republicans are more likely to say racism against Whites is a problem than they are to say anti-Black racism is a problem.

Although President Joe Biden President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party, Trump won a majority of White voters, and a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll illustrates the contours of Trump’s support.

Yahoo’s Marquise Francis and Andrew Romano write that while a slim majority of all White respondents said anti-White racism is a problem, many more said it’s a problem for Black people:

The survey of 1,638 U.S. adults, which was conducted from July 13-17, shows that among 2020 Trump voters, 62% say that racism against Black Americans is a problem today — while 73% say that racism against white Americans is a problem. Asked how much of a problem racism currently is, just 19% of Trump voters describe racism against Black Americans as a “big problem.” Twice as many (37%) say racism against white Americans is a big problem. Trump voters and self-identified Republicans — overlapping but not identical cohorts — are the only demographic groups identified by Yahoo News and YouGov who are more likely to say racism against white Americans is a problem than to say the same about racism against Black Americans. A majority (51%) of white Americans, for instance, think racism against people who look like them is a problem — but overall, far more white Americans (72%) say racism against Black Americans is a problem.

The poll also showed that 82 percent of Black respondents say racism against Black people is a problem, while only 27% believe racism against Whites is a problem.

Trump is the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, and in the Yahoo poll led Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the rest of the field by 25 points or more.

