Suspect in Waukesha Parade Attack That Killed 6 People Says He Feels ‘Dehumanized’ and ‘Demonized’ in First Jailhouse Interview

Darrell Brooks Jr., the man suspected of killing six people when he rammed his car through a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade, said he feels “demonized” in his first interview from jail.

“I just feel like I’m being monster — demonized,” he told Fox News Digital during a video visit in Waukesha County Jail, also telling the outlet he feels “dehumanized.”

Prosecutors have charged Brooks with six counts of intentional first-degree homicide and he is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

According to Fox News, two of the network’s reporters were the suspect’s first visitors since he allegedly plowed through the Nov. 21 parade, killing six people whose ages ranged from 8 to 81.

Brooks allegedly told the reporters that he is “very” close with his mother, Dawn Woods, yet noted that he has not spoken to her or to any family members since the attack.

Woods made her first public comments on the attack Wednesday, offering condolences to those who lost loved ones and highlighting her son’s struggles with mental health.

“We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed,” Woods wrote. “Institutions that are equipped and have trained staff is what was needed as well as resources in the communities where people who suffer with mental illness live.”

Fox News reportedly informed Brooks of the statement, writing that he “put down the phone and rose from his chair” upon learning of his mother’s comments.

“Two flanking corrections officers shielded him from view, but the sound of what may have been sobbing rattled the receiver,” wrote Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Stephanie Pagones.

