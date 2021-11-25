GoFundMe pulled down a page Wednesday attempting to raise $5 million to pay the bail for Darrell Brooks, who stands accused of murdering six people when he rammed his car through a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade.

GoFundMe confirmed to Fox Business that the fundraising attempt violated its terms of service that “prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged crime.”

The GoFundMe effort was posted by a user named James Norton, who wrote that Brooks was a victim of a “racist” justice system and called the accused killer “our dear friend.”

“As someone who knows Darrell personally I can tell you that he would NEVER do such a thing and I know he is innocent of what he was charged with,” the fundraiser page read.

Brooks was out on bail at the time of the deadly car-ramming attack.

GoFundMe released a statement explaining its decision, saying, “Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in any investigations they deem necessary.”

GoFundMe removed several fundraisers last year that were started to raise money for Kyle Rittenhouse — who was recently acquitted on murder charges for the shooting of three men during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.

After his acquittal, the platform said funds could now be raised for Rittenhouse.

“If someone is acquitted of those charges, as Rittenhouse was today, a fundraiser started subsequently for their legal defense and other expenses would not violate this policy,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

“A fundraiser to pay lawyers, cover legal expenses or to help with ongoing living expenses for a person acquitted of those charges could remain active as long as we determine it is not in violation of any of our other terms and, for example, the purpose is clearly stated and the correct beneficiary is added to the fundraiser,” the statement concluded.

