Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday promoted the highly unlikely idea that President Joe Biden will nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court, filling outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat.

“I think there is a chance they name Kamala to the court, in part because they can’t stand her. And one of the virtues of naming her to the court is they get to get her out of the White House,” Cruz said on the latest edition of his podcast: Verdict.

“The Democratic Party is very worried that she’s the presumed successor to Joe Biden,” he continued.

“Her political negatives are so strong. She’s just not very good at this stuff. I mean, you’ve seen the weird video of her with kids. That’s almost like a Stepford Wives robotic. It’s bizarre,” Cruz added.

The Texas senator, whose name has been floated for the Supreme Court before, even went as far in his analysis to predict how Harris’ confirmation hearing might go.

“My guess is if Kamala was nominated, it probably would be a 50-50 vote,” Cruz said. “Maybe she’d pick up a Republican vote. I would not be on the fence. I would be a hell no on Kamala if she were nominated.”

Ted Cruz claims there is a chance Biden might nominate Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court “to get her out of the WH” because “they can’t stand her.” pic.twitter.com/qHOjWzvNeh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 31, 2022

Of course, the issue with Biden nominating Harris to the Supreme Court is what comes next for the vice presidency – a not so little detail Cruz skipped right over.

With the current 50/50 partisan split, Harris is the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, and removing her from that position would effectively end the Democratic Party’s majority in the upper chamber.

An additional detail Cruz, who certainly knows this, failed to mention is that if Harris were to leave the vice presidency a 50/50 Senate would then be partly responsible for confirming her replacement. According to the 25th Amendment, a vice president must be confirmed by a majority vote in both houses of Congress, meaning Republicans in the Senate or any individual Democrat, would be able to effectively stall or even stop Biden from replacing Harris.

A president governing without a vice president has been rare in American history and is unlikely something that 79-year-old Biden would be willing to do. Additionally, if the Republicans manage to flip the House in the 2022 midterms, the GOP speaker would then be next in line for the presidency if Harris were not replaced ahead of the next Congress taking office — a likely prospect in an evenly divided U.S. Senate.

While pushing the idea of Harris for the Supreme Court is a convenient way to bash the sitting vice president as unpopular and a negative for the Biden administration, it remains a farcical notion.

