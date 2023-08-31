Ted Cruz Roasted for Bizarre, Beer-Chugging Newsmax Rant: ‘Everything He Does is Cringe’

Political observers roasted Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over his Newsmax hit in which he railed against new suggestions for Americans to curb their beer drinking.

Cruz spoke to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling Wednesday about recent comments from George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Cruz was furious with the NIAAA chief’s suggestion that the U.S. government could embrace Canada’s recommendation for people to only drink two beers per week.

While this was simply a recommendation that wouldn’t be put up for review until 2025, Cruz wasted no time going off on “liberals that want to control every damn aspect of your life.”

Biden came in, one of the first things they wanted to do was ban gas stoves. New York state has now done that for new construction. They’re trying to go after and regulate ceiling fans. I got to tell you, it’s hot in Texas. We don’t want to get rid of our ceiling fans, and now these idiots have come out and said drink two beers a week, that’s their guideline. Well I’ve gotta tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass.

Cruz was accompanied by a crowd of people behind him who took a synchronized swig of beer just as he did, and Bolling followed shortly after. The segment made its way to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter — where critics trashed the senator’s antics as performative:

This is absolutely the most Ted Cruz thing I have seen since he was trying not to be filmed in the airport to Cancun. https://t.co/jl4N9wUi96 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 31, 2023

61% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, yet this is what this dude is outraged over? Please! https://t.co/FAHasS8h5X — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 31, 2023

The disingenuous nature of this shit is exhausting. Maybe a recommendation comes saying you should drink no more than two beers per week. So what? You'll still have the choice of drinking more (or less). https://t.co/RPm1YGkPvI — Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) August 31, 2023

tool

/to͞ol/ Noun

1. a device or implement, especially one held in the hand, used to carry out a particular function."gardening tools"; 2. this guy: https://t.co/UY9UyIUK8D — Sam Cornale (@samcornale) August 31, 2023

The federal government also recommends against drinking paint thinner. Can we arrange for Ted Cruz to defy that as well? How about skydiving with old, unchecked parachutes? Brushing teeth with sandpaper? Riding in a barrel over Niagara Falls? What else? #DoThisTed https://t.co/Nfqk7R1Ik0 — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) August 31, 2023

Wow he is so relatable. He really is "just one of us" common folk. Gee golly — Mr. Beat (@beatmastermatt) August 31, 2023

Wait isn’t the 2 beers a week thing just some health guy’s suggestion? When have any of us ever listened to those people? https://t.co/uF3JF2yR3V — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) August 31, 2023

Political theater here from Ted Cruz: "If they want us to drink two beers a week, they can kiss my ass." HE KNOWS THERE IS NO MANDATE IN THE WORKS TO REDUCE HOW MUCH BEER YOU CAN DRINK. HE'S PLAYING TO THE IDIOTS IN HIS BASE.pic.twitter.com/SBlfe3Lh7s — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 31, 2023

Truly genuine and totally not phony blue-collar energy here https://t.co/LDGz0m7XM0 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 31, 2023

Have you ever met someone who just tries so damn hard… everything he does is cringe… everything he does is fake. But the Senator did break some news… I had no idea Cancun just set a new limit of only two beers a week. #CancunCruz https://t.co/ixqNgbUFLf pic.twitter.com/UWnvprNJri — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) August 31, 2023

On the right, the whole point is to scare the fuck out of your audience. I used to do some of this. The whole point is to spread fear. Brown people are coming to your neighborhood to commit crimes, and the government is gonna limit the amount of beer you can drink. Fear sells. https://t.co/MgoD0TOE0l — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 31, 2023

New gas stoves just dropped. https://t.co/mgOVKbfgJU — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 31, 2023

