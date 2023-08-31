Ted Cruz Roasted for Bizarre, Beer-Chugging Newsmax Rant: ‘Everything He Does is Cringe’
Political observers roasted Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) over his Newsmax hit in which he railed against new suggestions for Americans to curb their beer drinking.
Cruz spoke to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling Wednesday about recent comments from George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Cruz was furious with the NIAAA chief’s suggestion that the U.S. government could embrace Canada’s recommendation for people to only drink two beers per week.
While this was simply a recommendation that wouldn’t be put up for review until 2025, Cruz wasted no time going off on “liberals that want to control every damn aspect of your life.”
Biden came in, one of the first things they wanted to do was ban gas stoves. New York state has now done that for new construction. They’re trying to go after and regulate ceiling fans. I got to tell you, it’s hot in Texas. We don’t want to get rid of our ceiling fans, and now these idiots have come out and said drink two beers a week, that’s their guideline.
Well I’ve gotta tell you, if they want us to drink two beers a week, frankly they can kiss my ass.
Cruz was accompanied by a crowd of people behind him who took a synchronized swig of beer just as he did, and Bolling followed shortly after. The segment made its way to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter — where critics trashed the senator’s antics as performative:
Watch above via Newsmax.
