Televangelist Pat Robertson Steps Down as Host of 700 Club After 60 Years

Televangelist Pat Robertson announced on Friday that he will be stepping down as host of Christian Broadcasting Network’s flagship show The 700 Club.

Robertson shared the news on the 60th anniversary of CBN, which was further celebrated with a special broadcast that showcased never-before-seen footage of the network, which was the first Christian television network in the United States.

The 91-year-old televangelist also announced that his son, Gordon Robertson, would take over as The 700 Club’s full-time host.

CBN additionally confirmed that Robertson would still have ties to the network he founded in 1960, announcing that he is set to appear on monthly interactive episodes of The 700 Club, during which he will answer emails from viewers.

“He will also remain available for occasional broadcast appearances as a senior consultant on international affairs,” CBN stated, adding, “Robertson looks forward to devoting his energy and experience full-time to helping train and equip members of the 11,000-strong student body of Regent University as they are preparing to become ‘Christian Leaders to Change the World.'”

Gordon Robertson, who has been serving as both co-host and executive producer of The 700 Club, praised his father in another Friday statement, saying, “Good and faithful’ doesn’t even begin to describe my father’s service to CBN for 60 years.”

“His legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come,” he continued. “And the best part is, he is just going across the street to Regent University and will be on The 700 Club regularly in the future.”

Robertson interviewed several U.S. presidents while at CBN, including Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump — whom Robertson supported on and off, until he began denying the election results, which prompted the host to say the former president, “lives in an alternate reality.”

Prior to Trump’s loss, Robertson, known for his political commentary and predictions, had said that the then-president would be re-elected and that it would “lead to civil unrest.”

