‘That Can End in the Death of a Black Man!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin Torches MTG For Remark About Rep. Bowman

The View‘s Sunny Hostin torched Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over her remarks about New York Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman, calling them out as a dangerous trope about calling a Black man “threatening.”

Greene told reporters she felt “threatened” by Bowman during a viral confrontation at the Capitol this week. Bowman pushed back, accusing Greene of using a racist “bullhorn” rather than a dog whistle.

On Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Hostin agreed with Bowman, saying Greene made the remark knowing the history involved:

REP. BOWMAN: This country has a history of characterizing black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground and who pushback as being threatening or intimidating. So she’s not even using a dog whistle. She’s using a bullhorn to put a target on my back to the people that she refers to as MAGA, people out there who might want to cause harm.

JOY BEHAR: Okay. First of all, the N-word is so offensive and it refers to skin color, basically. The white supremacist is a philosophy and idea that things are not equal. And, you know, the fact that she could not say the real word shows you how volatile that word is. Yeah. Yeah. Okay. And by the way, just before you talk about it, she has appeared at a conference founded by white nationalists in some, something that’s created by Nick Fuentes, who’s basically a Hitler supporter.

SUNNY HOSTIN: She has said many anti-Semitic things as well.

JOY BEHAR: And she’s trying to start a caucus within the GOP to promote uniquely Anglo-Saxon political trend traditions.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Sounds like a little white supremacist.

JOY BEHAR: Sounds like it doesn’t.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Feel a little white supremacy.

SARA HAINES: If it looks like a white supremacist…

SUNNY HOSTIN: Yeah, I feel that feels a little white supremacist. I mean, I think I think Congressman Bowman’s.

JOY BEHAR: Okay, Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist. I stand corrected. Okay.

ALYSSAH FARAH GRIFFIN: Neo-Nazi seems safe.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Seems to fall in line with the ideology. But, you know, I think Congressman Bowman said what needed to be said, which was this has been happening for decades or perhaps even longer than that centuries, where a white woman says something like, he feels threatening to me, he’s harassing me. And that can end in the death of a black man! And she knows that. So that was a dog whistle. It was a bullhorn, everything that he said. But I think that we need to look at her behavior. This is someone who was removed from some of the committees because of her comments and her behavior. She actually, I think we have a clip of what she did even before she got into Congress in terms of harassing other congresspeople.

JOY BEHAR: That’s right.

MTG (VIDEO CLIP): We’re going to visit. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty Cortez. Okay. Hang with this guy. You need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve. If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens instead of having to use a flap, a little flap.

SUNNY HOSTIN: It just feels very agressive to me. Right. I mean, that feels very aggressive to me. She also has said that if she ran the January 6 Capitol attack, we would have won. She also a representative, Cori Bush, had to move her office away from Greene after Greene and her staff berated her in a hallway. So this is someone that’s very confrontational, very aggressive…