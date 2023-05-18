Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Being Called a White Supremacist is Same as Calling Person of Color ‘The N-Word’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed she felt “threatened” during her latest exchange with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) outside of the Capitol on Wednesday and tore into critics who call her a white supremacist with a surprising comparison.

Greene spoke with reporters on Thursday, who asked about Bowman’s interaction with her which ended with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) telling him that debating Greene “ain’t worth it.”

“What concerns me about Jamaal Bowman,” Greene said, “is he has a history of aggression. Not just towards others, but towards me in particular, and I’m very concerned about it.”

Greene accused Bowman of “leading a mob” against her last month since he was among those who heckled her when she was in New York City to denounce former President Donald Trump’s indictment. “My life was in danger,” Greene declared before complaining that Bowman called her a “white supremacist.” Bowman accused Greene in New York City in early April of “rhetoric that uplifts white supremacy.”

“I take great offense to [that],” she said. “That’s like calling a person of color the N-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that, and that is wrong.”

Greene brought the subject back to her encounter with Bowman outside of the Capitol, saying he approached her and “his physical mannerisms are aggressive.”

“I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, and I am concerned about it.” She continued. “I feel threatened by him…He’s someone people should watch.”

Watch above via CSPAN2.

