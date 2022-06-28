‘That’s Not a No!’ Gayle King Asks Hillary Clinton If There’s ANY Way She’d Run in 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tantalized CBS anchor Gayle King with her response to whether there’s “any scenario” in which she’d run for president in 2024.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CBS Mornings, rolled out her interview with Secretary Clinton, which concluded with a question that is already launching hot takes: is there “no scenario” that would get her to run for president again in the next election:

GAYLE KING: Last question. You’re a former first lady, former secretary of state, former senator. Do you miss the day-to-day of politics? Is there any scenario in your brain that you would think, I want to get back in? SEC. HILLARY CLINTON: No, but I miss it. I miss it — GAYLE KING: There’s no scenario in 2024 you would even remotely consider? SEC. HILLARY CLINTON: You know, I can’t imagine it. I really can’t. But what I –. GAYLE KING: That’s not a no! SEC. HILLARY CLINTON: Well, but what I can imagine is staying as active and outspoken as I can, because I think – I think our country is really on the precipice, Gayle. I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights, the throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access. But we’re also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air and our water and everything else that goes along with it.

Secretary Clinton, who won the popular vote against Donald Trump in 2016 but lost the presidency in the electoral college count, did rule out another run a little over a week ago in another interview, in rather definitive fashion.

“No, out of the question,” she said, adding “First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”

The question comes amid a raft of stories questioning President Joe Biden‘s prospects in 2024, and simultaneous with Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest confirmation that “Joe Biden is running for reelection and I will be his ticket mate.”

Watch above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com