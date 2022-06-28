Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton trashed Supreme Court Justice and former schoolmate Clarence Thomas in her first interview since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CBS Mornings, anchor Gayle King rolled out her interview with Secretary Clinton, including a portion in which she asked about Justice Thomas’ comments in the 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

In his concurring opinion, Thomas wrote that the court should “reconsider” rights in other cases, and cited Griswold v. Connecticut (1965, right of married persons to obtain contraceptives), Lawrence v. Texas (2003, right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015, right to marriage equality).

Clinton said she’d always known Thomas to be a “person of grievance… Resentment, grievance, anger,” and gave a stark warning about the consequences of his efforts:

GAYLE KING: Justice Thomas just sort of floated that out there about contraceptive rights and contraception, and about same sex marriages. But other justices have pushed back to say, no, he’s really sort of on his own with that. You don’t believe that? SEC. HILLARY CLINTON: Well, he may be on his own, but he’s signaling, as he often did, you know, people — I went to law school with him. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I’ve known him. Resentment, grievance, anger. And he has signaled in the past to lower courts, to state legislatures, to find cases pass laws, get them up. I may not win the first or second or the third time, but we’re going to keep at it. GAYLE KING: So you’re saying people, pay attention to this. SEC. HILLARY CLINTON: To the people he is speaking to, which is the, you know, right-wing, very conservative judges and justices and state legislatures. And the thing that is well, there’s so many things about it that are deeply distressing. But women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.

Watch above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com