Lock Him Up? CNN’s Dana Bash Asks VP Harris ‘Would You Bring Criminal Charges’ Against Trump?

CNN anchor Dana Bash broached a popular topic with Vice President Kamala Harris: the prospect of criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Bash’s exclusive interview with VP Harris aired on Monday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, and while the pair covered a lot of ground over the course of the interview, Bash saved a few big questions for a last-ditch lightning round of sorts.

In the closing minutes of the interview, Bash asked the VP for her thoughts about a possible criminal case against Trump, her opinion of former Vice President Mike Pence, and President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Harris was emphatic in two of her three answers, but wouldn’t comment on “another prosecutor’s case”:

BASH: Just want to ask you quickly about January 6th. You are a prosecutor — HARRIS: Yeah. BASH: — by training and by lots of experience. Based on the evidence presented so far in the January 6th hearings, would you bring criminal charges against the former President Donald Trump? HARRIS: As a former prosecutor, I never comment on another prosecutor’s case. (LAUGHTER) BASH: I understand that. The former Vice President Mike Pence — has your opinion of him changed? HARRIS: Well, I think that he did his job that day, and I commend him for that because, clearly, it was under extraordinary circumstances that he should not have had to face. And I commend him for having the courage to — to do his job. BASH: Last question. I know we’re out of time. HARRIS: Sure. BASH: Your friend, the Congressman Jim Clyburn, said last week that if President Biden doesn’t seek reelection, you would be first on his list in 2024. Have you talked to President Biden about reelection? And what do you say to Congressman Clyburn? HARRIS: Joe Biden is running for reelection and I will be his ticket mate. BASH: Full stop? HARRIS: Full stop. That’s it.

The Jan. 6 hearings have greatly increased chatter about charging Trump criminally in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s comments on the hearings are open to interpretation, but recent polling has shown significant support for charging Trump and other Republicans criminally.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com