‘THE FBI SUBSIDIARY’: Latest ‘Twitter Files’ Thread Claims Platform Worked with Feds, State Officials to Moderate Content

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi dropped another thread of the “Twitter Files” Friday afternoon in which he claimed to have uncovered proof the platform had been acting as an FBI “subsidiary.”

Taibbi began the thread by saying drops of data from inside the company before it was purchased by Elon Musk are “revealing more every day about how the government collects, analyzes, and flags your social media content.”

He added, “Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary. Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth.”

Taibbi then reported an FBI task force charged with scouring social media after the 2016 presidential election was in constant contact with Twitter to take down content that spread election misinformation. He claimed 80 FBI agents were responsible for flagging content that was reported to Twitter for moderation.

The Department of Homeland Security, private contractors, and “think tanks” were also involved in reporting content that included jokes, Taibbi reported.

The thread continues with screenshots, many of which are purported to be conversations between law enforcement officials and Twitter employees:

https://t.co/bcttGWKpFW unanswered question: do agencies like FBI and DHS do in-house flagging work themselves, or farm it out? “You have to prove to me that inside the fucking government you can do any kind of massive data or AI search,” says one former intelligence officer. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

14.Twitter personnel in that case went on to look for reasons to suspend all four accounts, including @fromma, whose tweets are almost all jokes (see sample below), including his “civic misinformation” of Nov. 8: pic.twitter.com/gwiDtPcWZv — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

16. “Anyone who cannot discern obvious satire from reality has no place making decisions for others or working for the feds,” said @ClaireFosterPHD, when told about the flagging. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

https://t.co/ZQeb9Ko06p an internal email from November 5, 2022, the FBI’s National Election Command Post, which compiles and sends on complaints, sent the SF field office a long list of accounts that “may warrant additional action”: pic.twitter.com/yILcgjFyev — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

20. Twitter then replied with its list of actions taken. Note mercy shown to actor Billy Baldwin: pic.twitter.com/zQzNGQMKmO — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

22.When told of the FBI flagging, @Lexitollah replied: “My thoughts initially include 1. Seems like prima facie 1A violation 2. Holy cow, me, an account with the reach of an amoeba 3. What else are they looking at?” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

https://t.co/9IfX3IPzyi a letter to former Deputy General Counsel (and former top FBI lawyer) Jim Baker on Sep. 16, 2022, legal exec Stacia Cardille outlines results from her “soon to be weekly” meeting with DHS, DOJ, FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: pic.twitter.com/oE8fDjomNP — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

26. This passage underscores the unique one-big-happy-family vibe between Twitter and the FBI. With what other firm would the FBI blithely agree to “no impediments” to classified information? — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

28. About one, she writes: “Flagged a specific Tweet on Illinois use of modems to transmit election results in possible violation of the civic integrity policy (except they do use that tech in limited circumstances).” — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

https://t.co/v2RzNXCtZw, too, most tweets contained the same, “Get out there and vote Wednesday!” trope and had low engagement. This is what the FBI spends its time on: pic.twitter.com/WfVudSRvIK — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

32.The executive circulates the “products,” which are really DHS bulletins stressing the need for greater collaboration between law enforcement and “private sector partners.” pic.twitter.com/by9cpm7YVf — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

34.While the DHS in its “products” pans “permissive” social media for offering “operational advantages” to Russians, it also explains that the “Domestic Violent Extremist Threat” requires addressing “information gaps”: pic.twitter.com/Jq4qaYK9Tm — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

36.There were multiple points of entry into Twitter for government-flagged reports. This letter from Agent Chan to Roth references Teleporter, a platform through which Twitter could receive reports from the FBI: pic.twitter.com/lNbgvsu5LV — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Taibbi also wrote state governments were in contact with Twitter to flag content for moderation. One example shown was a tweet from then-President Donald Trump that was critical of ballot harvesting weeks before the 2020 election and months before Trump was banned. Taibbi reported officials in California demanded action be taken on a tweet, but none was.

40.“WHY WAS NO ACTION TAKEN?” Below, Twitter execs – receiving an alert from California officials, by way of “our partner support portal” – debate whether to act on a Trump tweet: pic.twitter.com/W4DQvYwq7Z — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Taibbi wrapped the thread by saying the “deep state” commonly referenced by Trump and other conservatives is merely a “tangled collaboration of state agencies, private contractors, and (sometimes state-funded) NGOs.”

42.If that’s confusing, it’s because the CIS is a DHS contractor, describes itself as “partners” with the Cyber and Internet Security Agency (CISA) at the DHS: pic.twitter.com/Klz132BZ59 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 16, 2022

Taibbi concluded by noting reporter Bari Weiss will continue to be part of future “Twitter Files” drops. Weiss called out Musk after he banned numerous journalists Thursday, and the Twitter owner responded by insulting her.

