‘This is TORTURE!’ Morning Joe Hosts Go OFF on ‘Barbaric’ Republicans Over Abortion After Shocking Report

Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski torched “barbaric” Republican abortion positions after a shocking report about women who were denied care, which Brzezinski exclaimed amounts to “torture.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the duo read passages from a harrowing report by Washington Post correspondent Caroline Kitchener about two women — Shanae Smith-Cunningham and Anya Cook — who were denied needed medical care after Florida Republicans enacted new abortion restrictions in the wake of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Scarborough called Republicans “barbaric,” and Brzezinski was overcome, fairly shouting at one point, “This is TORTURE!”:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: A doctor at Broward told her to go home and return immediately if her symptoms worsened, according to medical records. Now, a nurse offered some antibiotics to minimize the chance of infection, Anya recalled, then promised to pray for her. The next day, Cook delivered a stillborn fetus on her own in the bathroom of a hair salon.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: This is so barbaric! Wait, wait, wait. Republicans in state legislatures are doing is so barbaric! And Republicans know that! They know that it’s these legislators and governors,.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: This didn’t need to happen.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Who are trying to run for president, who are willing to pass laws that are just barbaric for women.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Torturing women. Paramedics eventually rushed to the hospital where the doctor told Cooke’s husband that his wife could die in the operating room. She had lost half her blood and her body. “I will do my very best,” the doctor said. “But the rest is up to God.”

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Actually, now I hear nurses saying they’re going to pray for her and it’s up to God, actually. You know, it’s kind of up to the state legislature who put her in that position to die. She lost half of the blood in her body!

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: She was in the hospital for six days. She ultimately survived. A spokeswoman for the hospital told The Post that Cook was not at risk when she left the hospital after her water broke.

But she had a baby that was dying inside her and still growing inside her. And they sent her home, unable, because of the laws, Claire McCaskill, to terminate a pregnancy that would have. Because the story goes on.

It’s two women who had similar problems and they both were left with part of the placenta and other things inside as a result. One of them at least cannot have babies again.

I mean, this is torture! This is torture for women! When what they need when they go to the hospital in a situation like this is to terminate!