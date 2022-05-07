Tiffany Cross and Panel of White Women Excoriate White Women for Voting Republican

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and a panel of three white women ripped white women for voting, as a majority, for Republicans who are responsible for the imminent end of the abortion rights protected by Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, the host was joined by Rachel Vindman, Lucy Caldwell, and Jill Filipovic to discuss the potential political impact of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if it were to take effect.

Cross began by noting that “In 2020, more than 50% of white women voters chose Trump, and that is after all the sexual assault allegations and then grab them by the not-made-for-TV comments,” and added that “no matter how you identify, your civil rights are under attack.”

“What exactly will it take for white women to vote in our, and their own, self-interest?” Cross asked as she introduced her guests.

Filipovic said that many white women who have benefited from feminism already do vote Democratic, but that conservative white women are motivated differently:

What you see on the conservative side, women who tend to vote for people like Donald Trump despite sexual assault allegations and do in fact vote against the interests of women more broadly, I think, is a sense that being in a traditional, being respected for being a traditional woman is safer, is better than having to kind of go at it on your own. I think there’s a lot of affiliation with racial status. It is part of what grants, you know, white women, whether you’re liberal or conservative, some a large degree of privilege in society. And there are a lot of white women who really want to hang on to that.

Vindman said that “demonizing is probably not going to be helpful, as frustrated as I get even in my relationships,” and that “this should be a galvanizing moment. This should be a moment for all women to come together. And we still have lots of differences. We have lots of places we need to listen to each other more. But I hope this will strengthen us and galvanize and galvanize us to work together and see that we need to start listening more and do things that are in everyone’s best interest.”

Cross turned to Caldwell and expressed skepticism, saying “So I hear Rachel saying we can’t demonize, you know, don’t demonize women. I have to tell you, I don’t know if that’s my ministry, because when we talk about Republican voting, women who are supporting candidates who are openly racist, who are openly sexist, who are openly misogynistic, who are openly xenophobic, I think that is an easy demographic to demonize.”

She asked Caldwell for her insights “because I don’t always know how to meet a bigot or a bigot apologist in the middle.”

Caldwell offered her diagnosis:

A real problem is that Republican women are in this mode, and specifically white women, where in a way they do benefit from the patriarchy. Right? And so they are feeling or participating in the same kind of story of economic insecurity or, you know, a right or a privilege that they believe their white husbands and sons and fathers deserve, is going to a person of color. Right. So they have a stake in the old paradigm that is harmful. They also at the same time, it’s good to be a white woman because white women also benefit from the progress that Democrats have worked to assure for white women. And so I think the conversation is going to change because I don’t think it has occurred to white women. They have not, for 50 years, operated in a paradigm where they’re coming for the white women too, right?

Caldwell went on to say that she sees a “sea change” coming with Republican women. Cross and Filipovic were skeptical.

Watch above via MSNBC.

