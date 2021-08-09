Roberta Kaplan — the chairwoman of Time’s Up, which fights sexual harassment and sexual assault — resigned on Monday after it was revealed that she reviewed a draft of an op-ed letter that sought to discredit someone who accused New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Last week, a report was issued by the New York Attorney General’s office that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women. According to the report, Kaplan reviewed a draft of an op-ed letter that looked to attack Lindsay Boylan, who was the first woman to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Kaplan is not the only Time’s Up leader to allegedly advise Cuomo and then-top aide Melissa DeRosa, who resigned on Sunday. The group’s CEO, Tina Tchen, also did so, according to the report.

On Monday, a group of survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault published a letter on Medium that said that “TIME’S UP has abandoned the very people it was supposed to champion. The board continues to fail to heed the outcry from survivors. TIME’S UP is failing all survivors.”

In a letter submitting her resignation obtained by The New York Times, Kaplan said that as a lawyer, she could not answer questions about her involvement with Cuomo.

“I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” she wrote.

