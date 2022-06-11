Ted Cruz Goes Off On Democrats and White House Over ‘Actively Encouraging’ Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh, ‘Ongoing’ Felonies

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said that the “attempted murder” of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “actively encouraged by elected Democrats,” that Sen. Chuck Schumer had “threatened” the Justices, and that President Joe Biden‘s administration has encouraged the “ongoing commission” of a felony “literally from the White House press room.”

Cruz was asked whether he thinks that politicians are “more focused protecting themselves rather than the citizens they serve,” which led to him discussing the enforcement of laws.

“I think, unfortunately for the left, the law is viewed as optional,” said Cruz. “If they disagree with the law, they refuse to enforce it. Whether it is the federal criminal law that protects these children or whether it is the federal criminal law that protects Supreme Court Justices.”

Cruz was at a presser with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU), which says it advances an anti-abortion view “through an anti-capitalist lens” and advocates for “pregnant people.” He joined the group outside the Department of Justice this week to demand that Attorney General Merrick Garland investigate the discovery of the discarded remains of “5 nearly full term babies” outside a D.C. late-term abortion clinic, thus his reference to laws protecting “these children.”

“We saw just yesterday a man arrested for attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice. That crime was actively encouraged by elected Democrats,” Cruz continued. “Chuck Schumer went to the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened the Justices. The White House actively encouraged protesters to go to the home of Supreme Court justices, despite the fact that it is there’s a federal criminal prohibition on doing so while a court case is pending – the only time that I’m aware of where the White House, literally from the White House press room, has encouraged the ongoing commission of a felony.”

“And even today, the Department of Justice has not arrested the protesters that are violating criminal law on its face because the president and the attorney general agree with their politics,” said Cruz. “Well, the law is meant to be applied regardless of party.”

Cruz said suspect Nicholas John Roske‘s “explicit intent to murder a sitting Supreme Court Justice” represents an attempt to “subvert the rule of law” as well as the Constitution and Bill of Rights. “But it is also the left is far too willing to encourage violence when it suits their political ends.”

Roske was charged with attempted murder in the plot to assassinate Kavanaugh. This week Democrats blocked a bill designed to increase protection for the Justices, several of whom continue to have protesters outside their homes.

“Violence is always wrong, and we should enforce the criminal law against anyone committing violence, whether you agree with their politics or disagree with their politics. Violence is unacceptable,” he said. “And in the case of these unborn children, the violence that was visited upon them, that took their lives, it is against the law. And just because a politician disagrees with the law doesn’t mean he or she has the right to ignore it.”

Watch the clip above via News2Share.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com