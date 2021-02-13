‘Total Panic’: ABC News Reports Trumpworld Freaking Out Over Impeachment Witness Twist

Sources close to ex-President Donald Trump are in a panic over the last-minute addition of witnesses to the Senate impeachment trial, according to ABC News.

On Saturday morning, House Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin made a surprise request to call witnesses in the wake of bombshell reporting that confirmed the content of a call between McCarthy and Trump in which the then-president not only refused to call off the rioters, but sided with them over the GOP leader.

That dramatic motion passed when five Republicans joined Democrats in voting to hear witnesses, which figures to prolong a trial that was expected to end today.

According to reporting by ABC News, the twist has Trump’s circle in a panic because his lawyers were only expected to hang in there through Saturday.

“Sources close to president Trump are floored by what just happened,” Cecilia Vega wrote on Twitter. “Stunned/Stupefied/Total panic over who steps up to help the team because the lawyers left were only sticking together because they thought it was over today.”

Now – complete panic- per @Santucci @KFaulders,” Vega added.

It remains to be seen how many and which witnesses, if any, will be called and will testify, and how long they will prolong the trial.

