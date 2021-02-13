The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which seemed destined for a Saturday afternoon conclusion, veered dramatically off script at the last minute — as Democrats are seeking to call a witness, and their request has been granted.

By a vote of 55-45, the Senate voted to allow witnesses in the trial. Five Republicans joined the 50 Democrats — Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Ben Sasse (R-NE). Graham was a last-minute change, after initially voting nay.

House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) sought to call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) via Zoom for her testimony — following her statement that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told her that former President Trump had sided with the mob during a phone call while the Capitol was under attack.

Trump’s attorney, Michael van deer Veen, then threatened that the defense would respond by seeking to call a host of witnesses, including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

There was confusion in the chamber as to what was actually being voted upon. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) called for a point of inquiry, seeking an explanation.

“Was that a vote on one witness or many witnesses?” Sullivan said.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), presiding over the trial, shut him down.

Watch above, via CNN.

