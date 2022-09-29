Tucker Carlson teed up Ron DeSantis to complain about federal assistance, vis-a-vis President Joe Biden, amid Hurricane Ian and its catastrophic impact on Southwest Florida. But the Florida governor did not take the bait and instead focused on optimism of collaborative governance during a time of such dire emergency.

The harmonic convergence may be upon us.

DeSantis appeared on Fox News prime time while the eye of Hurricane Ian traveled across his state. As the interview wound down, Carlson seemed unable to resist seeking a political hit on the Biden administration.

“When a natural disaster like this strikes the state, it is common; I think it’s always the case that the state receives federal aid,” Carlson noted. “Given how politicized things are at the moment, are you confident you’re going to get the federal support Florida needs?”

It is a deeply cynical question suggesting that President Biden would keep aid from suffering Floridians because of “politics.” And yet, that very idea is inserting politics into disaster relief. Carlson appears to be doing the very thing that he is preemptively complaining about with Biden. Shocker.

DeSantis’s answer was refreshingly thoughtful and, well, not bait-takey.

“So I actually spoke with the president. He said he wants to be helpful,” DeSantis replied, echoing thoughts he shared on Hannity the previous night. “So we did submit a request for reimbursement for the next 60 days at 100%. That’s significant support. It’s a significant storm.”

“So we haven’t heard back from it. I’m actually cautiously optimistic that we do,” he added. Overnight, President Biden approved the major disaster request DeSantis referenced.

Overnight, @POTUS declared that a major disaster exists in Florida, and ordered his team to mobilize additional Federal resources to help the people of Florida recover from Hurricane Ian, including through assistance for temporary housing and home repairs. https://t.co/z4TZTLKRAG — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) September 29, 2022

“As you said, Tucker, we live in a politicized time, but when people are fighting for their lives, when their livelihood is at stake, lost everything, if you can’t put politics aside for that, you won’t be able to,” DeSantis added. “I’ll work with anybody who wants to help the people of southwest Florida and throughout our state.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com