The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah took dead aim at the cottage industry of pro- and anti-Trump tell-all books, dismissing their revelations as mostly obvious and blasting their motives as mostly motivated by greed: “These books don’t help the country, they just trade on rumors and innuendo to make the authors’ money.”

Ever since President Donald Trump arrived in the Oval Office, former campaign aides and White House officials have made writing a behind-the-scenes, insider’s account a near mandatory ritual after departing his orbit. And Noah zeroed in on the latest to join the ranks of former Trump officials telling (selling) their story: former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, purported former or current White House official “Anonymous,” and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“One change we didn’t expect from Trump’s presidency was an explosion of books from anti-Trump books to books calling him the second coming of Christ, we’ve seen it all,” Noah noted. “Who could have ever predicted so many books would exist, thanks to a president who can’t read?”

Taking on Haley, Noah noted that her memoir critically claims that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly often ignored or undermined what they thought were unwise or inappropriate demands by Trump.

“I have to say, this is a really complicated issue because, on the one hand, I understand where Nikki Haley is coming from,” Noah said. “America voted for Trump, he won the Electoral College, his policies are what people voted for, so his staff shouldn’t try to undermine him. Although, he suggested nuking hurricanes. So maybe cock-blocking him is a good idea? I don’t know!”

Next, he addressed Anonymous, whose publisher said he or she is donating a portion of the book’s profits to charity, including the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“Oh, my God! Trump is erratic, racist and misogynist?” Noah said in mock surprise after reading some of the claims made in A Warning. “Thank God we have this inside source! How else would we have known? Oh, wow!”

“Seriously, I don’t get it. We all know this stuff, already. These are not revelations,” he added. “This is like a spy coming out of Russia, like ‘You didn’t hear it from me…but Russia is very big.”

Finally, he skewered Bolton, who is reportedly shopping his own insider’s account to publishers for $2 million, even as he has strongly hinted to the House Democrats’ conducting the impeachment inquiry that he has explosive details about Trump’s misconduct.

“Yes, he’s truly the hero America deserves,” Noah said, dripping with sarcasm. “Imagine if someone like that called 911, just like: ‘Hello, police, there’s a killer on the loose!’ ‘Okay, sir, where is he?’ ‘Venmo me 20 bucks and I’ll tell.'”

“The truth is whether it’s Anonymous, Nikki Haley or John Bolton, beneath it all, these books are trying to do the same thing, profit off the chaos,” Noah said. “Because these books don’t help the country, they just trade on rumors and innuendo to make the authors’ money. If someone has valuable information about the president, they should tell the American people instead of holding out for a big payday.”

“I actually think I know how we fix this,” Noah teased. “I’m going to tell you how we fix this, in my new book…”

