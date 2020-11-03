CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta reports that at least one of President Donald Trump’s advisers is concerned about the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and “maybe” even Ohio.

As the unpredictable vote totals mounted on Election Night Tuesday, Acosta reported that despite encouraging early returns in battleground and “stretch” states — where former Vice President Joe Biden is more competitive than expected — a Trump adviser expressed concerns about several must-have states for reelection.

“It’s early and returns are still coming in,” Acosta wrote on Twitter. “But hearing concerns from Trump adviser about Michigan and Wisconsin, and possibly Georgia and North Carolina. Asked about Ohio, adviser said ‘maybe’ that state too.”

He added “Others in campaign more confident.”

Earlier, CNN’s John King declared that Trump “has no path to reelection” if Biden wins Ohio, which has tightened considerably since then. But early votes are expected to make up a large share of the final vote tally, which tends to benefit Biden.

With Florida already called for Trump and the rest of the map coming together in maddeningly glacial fashion, Acosta’s tipster is a tantalizing siren song for those starving for any scrap of news.

