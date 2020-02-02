comScore

Trump Attacks Bloomberg in Midnight Twitter Rant, Bizarrely Claims ‘Mini Mike’ Is Negotiating to ‘Stand on Boxes’ at DNC Debates

By Reed RichardsonFeb 2nd, 2020, 1:17 am

President Donald Trump went on the offensive against 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg, mocking the billionaire’s eight-figure political ad onslaught as “just wasting his money” and bizarrely claiming that the diminutive former New York City mayor was negotiating the right to “stand on boxes” in upcoming DNC debates.

In a midnight Twitter rant, Trump complained that the billionaire’s news organization was being unfair to his campaign because of its editorial decision to only investigate him and not any of the 2020 Democratic candidates.

“Mini Mike is part of the Fake News,” Trump wrote, using his standard insult for Bloomberg before sarcastically praising the Bloomberg editor-in-chief’s reporting rules of engagement during the 2020 Democratic primary. “In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do) or the Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair!”

Trump then went on to dismiss the $100-million-plus ad deluge that Bloomberg has unleashed against Trump. “He is going nowhere, just wasting his money,” Trump said, notably complaining about something that he claims has no effect on his campaign. He then went on to stoke intra-Democratic Party outrage by claiming the DNC is trying to “rig the election” against Bernie Sanders by its recent decision to change some of the debate qualifications, which will likely allow the self-funding Bloomberg to participate in future debates.

Finally, Trump reprised his long-running history of crudely insulting people’s physical characteristics by baselessly claiming that Bloomberg — who is 5-foot, 7-inches tall — is trying to negotiate the right to “stand on boxes, or a lift” during future DNC debates. “This is sometimes done,” Trump claimed, “but really not fair!”

