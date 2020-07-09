President Donald Trump on Thursday called an effort to get his financial records “a political prosecution” by “corrupt New York” after the Supreme Court ruled investigators in the matter could move forward.

“The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue,” the president wrote on Twitter. “This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

Writing in subsequent messages, Trump said, “We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAIGHT (sic)…and nothing happens to them. This crime was taking place even before my election, everyone knows it, and yet all are frozen stiff with fear.”

He also took a shot at the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Obama-era intelligence officials who spearheaded previous investigations into his administration: “No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO ‘JUSTICE’, NO FBI, NO NOTHING. Major horror show REPORTS on Comey & McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens. Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed – investigated everything.”

Trump subsequently deleted the tweet before posting a message singling out former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, writing, “We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT.” The messages came after the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Thursday that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. could move forward with an effort to retrieve records from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, on the president’s personal and business finances. Vance is investigating the allegation that Trump paid “hush money” to two women in advance of the 2016 election.

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

By law, the grand jury process in the case is confidential, meaning those records are not likely to become public before the election. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were the lone dissenting votes on the decision.

The court ruled separately that a lower court had not adequately reviewed an effort by three committees in the Democratic-led House to obtain the records, a process that would result in the information becoming public. “Congressional subpoenas for information from the president … implicate special concerns regarding the separation of powers. The courts below did not take adequate account of those concerns,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s decision.

Both decisions are subject to review by the lower courts where the cases were previously heard. The criminal case will return to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, while the case involving Congress will return to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference,’” Trump added on Twitter. “BUT NOT ME!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]