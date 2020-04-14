comScore

Trump Campaign Asks For 10,000 Donations To Help President ‘Hold China Accountable’

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 14th, 2020, 5:03 pm

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign sent out a fundraising email Tuesday asking supporters to “hold China accountable” for covering up the coronavirus by donating to his re-election bid.

The call for donations added that the campaign’s “goal is to get 10,000 donations … to give President Trump the necessary funds to hold China accountable.”

ABC News 2020 campaign reporter Will Steakin first flagged the campaign plea:

