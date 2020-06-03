President Donald Trump‘s campaign manager Brad Parscale on Wednesday shredded Snapchat for promoting what he called “extreme left riot videos,” saying in a statement that the tech company and its “radical” CEO are trying to “rig” the presidential election.

“Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump,” Parscale said in the statement. “Radical Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel would rather promote extreme left riot videos and encourage their users to destroy America than share the positive words of unity, justice, and law and order from our president.”

Snapchat said on Wednesday that it would stop “promoting” the president’s posts, meaning they will no longer appear on the platform’s “Discover” section. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” the company said in a statement. “Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

In a Sunday memo to staff, Spiegel wrote, “We simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform. Our Discover content platform is a curated platform, where we decide what we promote. We have spoken time and again about working hard to make a positive impact, and we will walk the talk with the content we promote on Snapchat. We may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way.”

Tech companies have faced pressure to censor the president’s messaging since Twitter appended a “fact check” on one of his posts last week. Facebook employees reportedly refused to show up for work on Monday in protest of their company’s refusal to take similar action.

Parscale said conservatives should take Snapchat’s action personally, adding, “Snapchat hates that so many of their users watch the president’s content and so they are actively engaging in voter suppression. If you’re a conservative, they do not want to hear from you, they do not want you to vote. They view you as a deplorable and they do not want you to exist on their platform.”

