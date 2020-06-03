WATCH LIVE: Obama to Speak on Protests in Town Hall

Former President Barack Obama is set to speak Monday evening amidst continued protests over the killing of George Floyd.

According to the New York Times, Obama “is expected to appear at a round-table event with his former attorney general, Eric H. Holder Jr., at 5 p.m. from Washington as part of a video town hall series sponsored by the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a nonprofit group Mr. Obama founded.”

The former president spoke out in a statement on Monday in which he criticized what he termed “the small minority” of protesters who are engaging in violent action.

Obama, though, went on to argue that protests are necessary, along with voting, in order to make an impact.

“If we want to bring about real change, then the choice isn’t between protest and politics. We have to do both,” Obama wrote. “We have to mobilize to raise awareness, and we have to organize and cast our ballots to make sure that we elect candidates who will act on reform.”

Despite the nature of the demonstrations over the weekend, Obama sounded a note of optimism as he wrapped up his message.

“Watching the heightened activism of young people in recent weeks, of every race and every station, makes me hopeful,” he wrote. “If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals.”

