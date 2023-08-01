‘Trump CAN Win!’ CNN’s Dana Bash Issues ‘Raw Warning’ To Biden Campaign After New NY Times Poll

CNN anchor Dana Bash issued what she called a “raw warning” to President Joe Biden’s campaign — namely, that “Donald Trump can win a rematch with Joe Biden!”

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics Bash sounded the alarm over a new NY Times/Siena poll that shows Biden and Trump tied at 43 percent each:

BASH: And now to the raw politics and a raw warning if you’re sitting inside President Biden’s Wilmington reelection headquarters.

A New York Times poll confirms the current political reality. Donald Trump can win a rematch with Joe Biden! The topline number, Mr. Biden 43 percent, Mr. Trump 43 percent. The deadlock raises questions about a Biden general election advantage and the impact of indictments on the former president standing with voters in a potential general election.

The poll finds both men are unpopular with American voters, only 41 percent hold a favorable opinion of the former president. Only 39 percent currently approve of Joe Biden’s job performance. The poll does show modest improvements for Mr. Biden on key metrics compared with a year ago.

Last year only 13 percent said, the country was on the right track. Now, that number is 23 percent. A better, but still deeply unsettling number if you are the sitting president is, who’s asked me for four more years. We’re going to talk a lot more about this. There’s a lot to unpack inside this poll and generally about at the political climate.

CNN’s Nia-Malika Henderson is here, CNN’s David Chalian, and Jackie Kucinich of The Boston Globe. Good to see you all here. We should say from the outset something I can hear you kind of ringing in my ear. David Chalian, our political director. I know, but he doesn’t have to. That’s just — that’s our vibe. No, but this is important.

This is a national poll. It is a snapshot of the national mood. This is not how in America presidents are elected. Presidents are elected state by state. And so, the feeling of voters in these key states, matters more as we get closer to the election. But having an idea of what the national mood is, is very instructive.