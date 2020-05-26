President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to swipe at The Atlantic and call the recent layoffs of dozens of employees “great news.”

A few days ago the magazine announced layoffs of 68 employees. As Axios reported at the time:

The Atlantic is laying off nearly 20% of staff, according to an internal note from David Bradley, the publication’s chairman… “I had thought that I would spend some substantial part of this memo explaining the reasoning behind our decision. But, I think it may speak for itself. The particular timing is clear — a global pandemic that has shuttered the economy generally, advertising acutely, and in-person events altogether,” he added.

The president reacted earlier Tuesday night, calling The Atlantic “boring but very nasty” and saying it’s “rapidly failing” before touting the layoffs (and throwing in one of his usual “Fake News” insults:

Great News: The boring but very nasty magazine, The Atlantic, is rapidly failing, going down the tubes, and has just been forced to announce it is laying off at least 20% of its staff in order to limp into the future. This is a tough time to be in the Fake News Business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

He also took yet another shot at the New York Times:

The Failing @nytimes, winner of @PulitzerPrizes for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it. RETURN THE PULITZERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

