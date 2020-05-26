comScore

Trump Celebrates Layoffs at The Atlantic During Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Great News’

By Josh FeldmanMay 26th, 2020, 10:55 pm

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to swipe at The Atlantic and call the recent layoffs of dozens of employees “great news.”

A few days ago the magazine announced layoffs of 68 employees. As Axios reported at the time:

The Atlantic is laying off nearly 20% of staff, according to an internal note from David Bradley, the publication’s chairman…

“I had thought that I would spend some substantial part of this memo explaining the reasoning behind our decision. But, I think it may speak for itself. The particular timing is clear — a global pandemic that has shuttered the economy generally, advertising acutely, and in-person events altogether,” he added.

The president reacted earlier Tuesday night, calling The Atlantic “boring but very nasty” and saying it’s “rapidly failing” before touting the layoffs (and throwing in one of his usual “Fake News” insults:

He also took yet another shot at the New York Times:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

