Trump Closes Down Canadian Border For Non-Essential Travel Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 18th, 2020, 10:55 am

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday morning on Twitter that the United States and Canada, due to the spreading coronavirus, will halt all “all non-essential travel” between the two nations.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.

According to a report from CNN, the details of the U.S. northern border closing are still being “ironed out,” despite Trump tweeting about the move.

“Some of the ongoing discussions involve what types of vehicles and individuals would still be allowed to travel between the two countries and for what purpose, the official said. The restrictions will likely allow for significant flexibility,” the report stated.

