Trump DOJ Reportedly Demanded Data on 73 Phone Numbers, 36 Email Addresses from Apple

News broke Thursday that the Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the communications of top House Intel Committee Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell in a leak investigation.

Now there’s reporting on just how broad the request was.

CNN reported Friday night that according to Apple, “the department demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses.”

Apple received the subpoena from the Justice Department on Feb. 6, 2018, but it contained no information about who the investigation was targeting or why, the company said. Apple also said determining who the targeted accounts belonged to would have required extensive research. A person familiar with the request said the subpoena requested information on the targeted accounts beginning with the inception of the accounts through the day of the subpoena. Apple said it limited the information it provided to metadata and account subscriber information and did not provide any content such as emails or pictures. While Apple says it would have normally informed customers, a nondisclosure order prevented it from doing so in this case, the company said.

A gag order was in place until this year, and Apple says it informed people who were affected this past month.

The Justice Department inspector general is conducting a review of the matter, and Democrats want former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr to testify.

