Trump Drops 4 Points in Fox News Poll Following Covid Hospitalization, But ‘Only’ Trails Biden By 10

President Donald Trump has lost ground in the latest Fox News poll following his hospitalization with COVID-19, but given the gargantuan leads for former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in other recent polls, it could have been worse.

The Fox News poll released this week shows Biden with a ten-point lead among likely voters with 53 percent support to Trump’s 43 percent. Among registered voters, Biden’s advantage is nine points, which is also a 4-point drop from the last Fox News poll.

The poll also found consistent support for “requiring everyone in the United States to wear a face mask when they are outside of their home,” with 72 percent support among all likely voters, and a bare 52 percent majority of support among likely voters who support Trump.

In a CNN poll taken early in Trump’s Covid crisis, the former VP walloped Trump by 16 points and garnered 57 percent support nationally. And in the normally Trump-friendly Rasmussen survey, Biden has taken a hefty 12 point lead. Given those results, the relatively small 4-point drop in the Fox News poll might not seem like such bad news to the Trump campaign.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]