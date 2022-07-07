Trump Endorses Arizona State Senate Candidates, Compares Primary Opponents to Jeff ‘Flakey’ Flake

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday endorsements in Republican primaries for Arizona State Senate and compared their primary opponents to former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), whom Trump called Jeff “Flakey” Flake.

Trump endorsed Janae Shamp and Rob Scantlebury. In each statement, Trump decried their GOP opponents as RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. Flake was a critic of Trump, mostly when it came to his temperament. Flake is now U.S. Ambassador to Turkey.

In his endorsement of Shamp, Trump said:

Janae Shamp, who was spurred to action by the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election, is running for the Arizona State Senate. Janae is not a politician—she’s a registered nurse, a Patriot, and MAGA through and through. Janae will defeat the RINOs and the Radical Left, will fight to restore our Border, which was the strongest ever and is now the weakest ever, make our schools great again, will stop unconstitutional mandates, and will always put America, and Arizona, FIRST. Her opponent, Joanne Osborne, is a RINO disaster, who is being pushed by pathetic Arizona governor, Doug Ducey, who has allowed so many bad things to happen to the State, like Weak Borders and bad Election Integrity. Even the sad clown, Jeff “Flakey” Flake, is on her side, and that’s all you have to know. Early Voting starts today, and Election Day is August 2nd. Vote for Janae Shamp in Arizona State Senate District 29. She will not let you down, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

In his endorsement of Scantlebury, Trump said:

Rob Scantlebury is a retired Police Sergeant running for State Senate in Arizona Legislative District 9. He has spent decades protecting the citizens of Arizona, and now wants to protect them in the State Legislature from the out of control Radical Left Democrats, and the almost as bad RINOs, who are standing by while they watch our Country being destroyed. MAGA Strong Rob Scantlebury won’t let that happen, and is running to protect Life, our First Amendment, Religious Liberty, our 2nd Amendment (which is under siege), to secure our Border, and to bring Great Education back to Arizona. His opponent, Tyler Pace, is a RINO like Jeff “Flakey” Flake (if that’s even possible!), who never had a clue. Robert “gets it,” and will always put America First. Early Voting is now underway, and Election Day is August 2nd. Get out and Vote for Robert Scantlebury, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com