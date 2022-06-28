‘Trump Envisioned a Full-Blown Coup’: Twitter Erupts Over ‘Devastating’ Testimony on Jan. 6 From Key White House Aide

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, delivered a series of shocking revelations in testimony before the January 6 Committee on Tuesday, shocking the political media world.

Hutchinson was the star witness of the January 6 Committee’s surprise hearing on Tuesday. Her testimony was loaded with bombshell revelations about the Trump administration, including how the White House knew of the potential dangers before January 6, how the former president wanted his armed supporters to attend his rally on the National Mall, had a violent tantrum with the Secret Service as he demanded a trip to the U.S. Capitol, and another tantrum previously when former Attorney General Bill Barr told him there was no widespread fraud during the 2020 election.

As the hearing played out, political observers were shocked, horrified, and flabbergasted as one explosive revelation swiftly led to another. The result was a deluge of commentary on social media as people attempted to process the full implications of Hutchinson’s remarks:

