‘Trump Envisioned a Full-Blown Coup’: Twitter Erupts Over ‘Devastating’ Testimony on Jan. 6 From Key White House Aide
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, delivered a series of shocking revelations in testimony before the January 6 Committee on Tuesday, shocking the political media world.
Hutchinson was the star witness of the January 6 Committee’s surprise hearing on Tuesday. Her testimony was loaded with bombshell revelations about the Trump administration, including how the White House knew of the potential dangers before January 6, how the former president wanted his armed supporters to attend his rally on the National Mall, had a violent tantrum with the Secret Service as he demanded a trip to the U.S. Capitol, and another tantrum previously when former Attorney General Bill Barr told him there was no widespread fraud during the 2020 election.
As the hearing played out, political observers were shocked, horrified, and flabbergasted as one explosive revelation swiftly led to another. The result was a deluge of commentary on social media as people attempted to process the full implications of Hutchinson’s remarks:
This is devastating testimony from Hutchinson: Trump knew people in the crowd were there with weapons, and knew people were there willing to cause harm. He just didn’t care because they weren’t there to harm him.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 28, 2022
Oh, and he was warned about his rhetoric in the speech? Not getting better!
— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 28, 2022
Witness at J6 hearing: Donald Trump wanted the people with guns + other weapons to be allowed past magnetometers on January 6 and told staff “they were not there to hurt me.” In other words, Trump was fine with ARMED insurrectionists taking the capitol. #January6thHearings
— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) June 28, 2022
I’ve covered politics for almost 30 years. I’ve never heard anything as jaw-dropping as what we just heard from Cassidy Hutchinson.
President Trump wanted a coup. He was – and remains – a threat to the Republic.
— Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) June 28, 2022
Cassidy Hutchinson, top former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified powerfully how recklessly the former president behaved on January 6th. If true, the picture portrayed today shows a man out of control, intent on inciting, and then unleashing the Capitol invasion.
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 28, 2022
This is one of the most shocking pieces of testimony I have ever heard. https://t.co/zL4txpxNkM
— George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) June 28, 2022
Just so you know Hutchinson is implicating Trump and Meadows in a seditious conspiracy
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 28, 2022
Trump cared more about the photo and the optics then the safety and security of the US Capitol. He wanted the rally to look “full.” He didn’t care they had weapons. He said “let my people in.” He said the armed individuals weren’t there to “hurt him.”
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2022
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 28, 2022
“They’re not here to hurt me…” Trump was 💯 ok with leaving every member of Congress and his own VP as sitting ducks for this violence mob of white nationalists … just wow. #January6thHearings
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) June 28, 2022
Unbelievable. But or course entirely believable. Because Donald Trump was our president. https://t.co/uIcIKG5DR8
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 28, 2022
Holy fucking shit! Trump: “I’m the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now!” Trump tried to commandeer the presidential limo by grabbing the steering wheel!
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 28, 2022
My god
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 28, 2022
This testimony is truly astonishing.
— Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) June 28, 2022
WhaaaaaaaaaTF https://t.co/Bn3gK4mfvj
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 28, 2022
The 25th Amendment should have been invoked within hours of January 6th. https://t.co/WIiZIXR6dW
— David French (@DavidAFrench) June 28, 2022
This testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson makes it crystal clear that Donald Trump envisioned a full-blown coup on Jan 6.
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 28, 2022
