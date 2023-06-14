Trump Fan Breaks Down SOBBING Over Trump Arrest During Street Interview With Pro-Trump Outlet

A supporter broke down sobbing outside the courtroom where ex-President Donald Trump was being arrested, telling a pro-Trump outlet that the proceedings are “evil” and “The Devil” is running things.

News networks were reporting live from Florida on Trump’s first appearance in court on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act Tuesday afternoon, covering every second and every angle of the proceedings with a circus-like fervor.

Into that mix came RSBN, the pro-Trump outlet that broadcasts all of the former president’s rallies, and whose team was on the ground in Miami to interview supporters while Trump was being arraigned.

One such supporter began sobbing almost immediately, telling interviewer Vanessa Broussard that the charges against Trump are “evil” and “The Devil is reigning”:

VANESSA BROUSSARD: Quieter, a little quieter than what it was earlier. I want to bring in a Trump supporter. She is here supporting the president. And you’ve been to many rallies. So you like to follow him and really show him that you have his back? TRUMP SUPPORTER: I always have his back. I’m about to cry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. Yes. He’s our president. Loves America, loves the people of America. And we have to fight We have to help him and support him. All of this is lies from the deep of hell. These people are from hell. Okay. VANESSA BROUSSARD: It’s evil! TRUMP SUPPORTER: Yes, it’s evil! We have The Devil reigning right now! I just want to cry. VANESSA BROUSSARD: What is it about you that makes you cry? You support him so much. You’re always around. You’re out here in the heat. You travel, you follow him. What is the most emotional part for you? TRUMP SUPPORTER: The injustice that they’re doing to him. The injustice that is happening in America. The injustice we don’t have… I knew America back in 1962. I know America when it was John F Kennedy. So I know. And I cry when they killed him. I was in second grade and I cried. And I’m 70 years old now. And I still love this president and I love Reagan and I love this president. VANESSA BROUSSARD: Well, let me tell you something this’ll heavily encourage you. President Trump is very strong. He likes to win. He wins a lot. And I don’t know how he does what he does, but we’re going to pull him through and he’s going to pull us through. So wipe those tears from your eyes. We’ll be okay. Thank you. Yes. We’re glad you’re out here today. Have a good one.

Watch above via RSBN.

