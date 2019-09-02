comScore

Trump Lashes Out at ABC News Reporter for Fact-Checking His Inaccurate Dorian Warning for Alabama: ‘Phony Hurricane Report’

By Reed RichardsonSep 2nd, 2019, 8:55 pm

President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl for fact-checking his inaccurate assertion during a FEMA briefing that Alabama could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian: “Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @JonKarl.”

Trump was complaining about Karl’s Monday evening report on ABC World News Tonight, which noted that the National Weather Service issued a correction on Sunday after the president made his false claim, saying: “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.” Nevertheless, Trump insisted on Twitter that his claim was true, and he likewise claimed that Karl “didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people!”

By the time of Sunday’s FEMA briefing, not a single projection of Dorian’s path predicted that the hurricane would pass through Georgia and Florida to reach Alabama. And, according to a transcript of Trump’s remarks posted on the WhiteHouse.gov website, ABC News did play the entirety of the president’s incorrect claim that Alabama stood a chance of being impacted by the path of Hurricane Dorian.

This latest attack on a member of the press for calling out one of his false statements comes less than 12 hours after he public complained that the media “never do ‘fact checking’ anymore.”

