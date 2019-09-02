President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl for fact-checking his inaccurate assertion during a FEMA briefing that Alabama could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian: “Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @JonKarl.”

Trump was complaining about Karl’s Monday evening report on ABC World News Tonight, which noted that the National Weather Service issued a correction on Sunday after the president made his false claim, saying: “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.” Nevertheless, Trump insisted on Twitter that his claim was true, and he likewise claimed that Karl “didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people!”

Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @jonkarl of @ABCWorldNews. I suggested yesterday at FEMA that, along with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, even Alabama could possibly come into play, which WAS true. They made a big deal about this… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

….when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some “hurt.” Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

By the time of Sunday’s FEMA briefing, not a single projection of Dorian’s path predicted that the hurricane would pass through Georgia and Florida to reach Alabama. And, according to a transcript of Trump’s remarks posted on the WhiteHouse.gov website, ABC News did play the entirety of the president’s incorrect claim that Alabama stood a chance of being impacted by the path of Hurricane Dorian.

This latest attack on a member of the press for calling out one of his false statements comes less than 12 hours after he public complained that the media “never do ‘fact checking’ anymore.”

The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the “kill.” They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

Watch the video above, via ABC News.

