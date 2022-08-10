Trump Lawyer On Scene at Mar-a-Lago Says She Saw 15 FBI Vehicles ‘Including a Ryder Truck’ – Spoke to ‘Shocked’ Trump During Raid

Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan said she saw ten to fifteen FBI vehicles — “including a Ryder truck” — come and go during the search of Mar-a-lago, and that she spoke to former President Donald Trump while the raid was underway.

Monday’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home has shaken up the political landscape and dominated a news media hungry for details. Two Trump lawyers who were on the scene during the search have spoken to reporters — one is Christina Bobb, a former OAN personality who says the warrant she was shown was “partly sealed.”

The other is Halligan, who spoke to CBS News and filled in some details that paint a vivid picture, even if they don’t answer a lot of questions. For example:

“Over the next eight hours, Halligan said 30-40 FBI personnel conducted the search. There were a handful dressed in suits, but most wore t-shirts, cargo pants, masks and gloves. Halligan estimates 10-15 FBI vehicles went in and out of the property, including a Ryder truck.”

“Halligan says she and Bobb were barred from going inside the complex, forced to remain outside, between the ballroom and residence, on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago.”

“According to Halligan, the FBI divided up the search into three areas: a bedroom, a storage area and an office.”

“She said she spoke with Trump who expressed shock about the FBI search. He said he thought he’d complied with investigators’ requests. He told Halligan that the Justice Department has an open line to his attorneys and said that he’s instructed them to turn over responsive documents if they have them. She said that the former president raised concerns about abuse of power by the Biden administration.”

Halligan also said the warrant was “sealed.”

The search was sparked by a criminal referral from the National Archives, but speculation is running wild that the action is connected to the January 6 investigation after Rep. Scott Perry reported his phone had been seized by the FBI.

