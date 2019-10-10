Speaking to the press, President Donald Trump said “Well, I hope not” when asked about the prospect of his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, being indicted by federal authorities in New York.

A former federal prosecutor told MSNBC that Giuliani should be “very worried right now” about his own legal jeopardy after two of his close associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested on Thursday for violating campaign finance laws. The two men have been implicated as working with unnamed “Congressman-1” — almost certainly Texas Congressman Pete Sessions — in trying to oust the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, in a plot that closely dovetails with Giuliani’s own agenda on behalf of the president to create a more favorable political environment in Ukraine that would allow for investigating Trump’s potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

“Are you prepared that Rudy Giuliani could be indicted in all of this?” a reporter off-screen could be heard asking Trump.

“Well, I hope not,” the president replied. “Again, I don’t know how he know these people.” It turns out Trump himself knows these people as Parnas’ Facebook page features multiple photos of him at the White House and posing with the president.

Trump says he doesn’t know Rudy’s Ukrainians. May have taken a picture with them. Uhm: pic.twitter.com/UFEKKfQ7HH — digby (@digby56) October 10, 2019

When the reporter informed Trump that the Parnas and Fruman were Giuliani’s clients, he replied: “OK, well, then they’re his clients. I mean, you know, he’s got a lot of clients, so I just don’t know. I haven’t spoken to Rudy about it, I don’t know.”

“I will say this, from what I heard,” he added, before pointing at himself and saying: “They said we had nothing to do with it. We’re totally — we have nothing to do with it.”

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN.

