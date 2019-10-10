President Donald Trump will appear in Minneapolis, Minnesota tonight at a 2020 campaign rally, scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT.
Trump lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, but he has repeatedly claimed he can win this traditionally blue state, which has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972. This rally also marks the third re-election rally his campaign has held in in a state that he lost three years ago, including New Mexico and New Hampshire.
Watch above, via PBS News Hour’s YouTube channel.
